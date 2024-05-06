Monday, May 6, 2024
Landmark Properties Acquires 321-Bed Student Housing Property Near University of Texas at Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Landmark Properties has acquired Pointe on Rio, a 321-bed student housing property located at 1901 Rio Grande St. near the University of Texas in Austin. The midrise building, which will be rebranded as Tradition on Rio, was constructed in 2014. The community offers units in studio through five-bedroom configurations with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, resident lounge, gaming area, fitness center and conference and study spaces. At the time of sale, the community was 94 percent preleased for the 2024-2025 academic year.

