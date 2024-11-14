Thursday, November 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Shared amenities at The Ridge Clemson include a resort-style swimming pool, lazy river, hot tub, jumbotron and a clubhouse.
AcquisitionsSouth CarolinaSoutheastStudent Housing

Landmark Properties Acquires 616-Bed Student Housing Community Near Clemson University

by John Nelson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties has acquired The Ridge Clemson, a 616-bed student housing community located at 205 Tiliwa Court near the Clemson University campus in South Carolina.

Built in 2018, the property offers 184 fully furnished units in a mix of two-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom townhomes. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, lazy river, hot tub, jumbotron, clubhouse, full basketball court, dog park, fitness center, study lounges and a coffee bar.

TSB Capital Advisors coordinated financing for the acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed. The community was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

You may also like

Fallon Begins Construction on 234-Unit Colwick Apartments in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.8M Sale of Hillview...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 207,252 SF...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $15.1M Sale of Shopping...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Self-Storage...

Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.7M Sale of Manhattan...

JLL Arranges $68.2M Refinancing for Royal Palm Office...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 119,085 SF...