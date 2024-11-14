Landmark Properties Acquires 616-Bed Student Housing Community Near Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. — Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties has acquired The Ridge Clemson, a 616-bed student housing community located at 205 Tiliwa Court near the Clemson University campus in South Carolina.

Built in 2018, the property offers 184 fully furnished units in a mix of two-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom townhomes. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, lazy river, hot tub, jumbotron, clubhouse, full basketball court, dog park, fitness center, study lounges and a coffee bar.

TSB Capital Advisors coordinated financing for the acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed. The community was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.