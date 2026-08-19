Landmark Properties Acquires 642-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Mississippi

OXFORD, MISS. — Landmark Properties has acquired The Domain at Oxford, a 642-bed student housing community located at 2002 Oxford Way near the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford. The property was acquired in partnership with Liberty Mutual Investments and Peninsula Investments.

Walker & Dunlop brokered the acquisition, and TSB Capital assisted with financing. The seller and terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2016, the community offer 216 fully furnished units in a mix of one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, golf simulator, resort-style pool, recreational green space, basketball and sand volleyball courts, study rooms and a screening theater. The property also offers parking for 756 vehicles.