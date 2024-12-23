Landmark Properties Acquires Galleria Mall in Ann Arbor, Plans to Build 950-Bed Student Housing Project

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Landmark Properties has acquired the site of Galleria Mall in Ann Arbor with plans to build a 950-bed student housing community with its in-house construction arm, Landmark Construction. Named The Metropolitan on South U, the 241-unit development will be situated in the South University neighborhood a few blocks away from the Ross School of Business. Rising 18 stories, The Metropolitan will feature approximately 5,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space as well as community amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and rooftop lounge. A timeline for construction was not provided. The community marks Landmark’s third ground-up residential development in Ann Arbor and seventh project in the market managed by the company.