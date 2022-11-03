REBusinessOnline

Landmark Properties Acquires Student Housing Community Near UCF in Orlando

Landmark Properties originally developed Knightshade in 2014 and will rebrand the Orlando student housing community as The Retreat West.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Landmark Properties has acquired Knightshade, a student housing community located near the University of Central Florida (UCF) campus in Orlando. Landmark originally developed the property in 2014 and will rebrand it as The Retreat West. The community offers two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom units. Shared amenities include tennis, volleyball and basketball courts; green space; a dog park; golf simulator; sauna; technology center; fitness center; clubroom; and a resort-style swimming pool. Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht and Casey Schaefer of CBRE’s National Student Housing team and Chip Wooten and Jeff Gray of CBRE’s Multifamily Investment Sales team in Orlando arranged the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed seller. The sales price was not disclosed.

