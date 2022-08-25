REBusinessOnline

Landmark Properties Announces $2B Partnership with ADIA to Target Student Housing Development

Posted on by in Company News, Development, Georgia, Southeast, Student Housing

ATHENS, GA. AND ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Landmark Properties has announced a $2 billion joint venture with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). The partnership will be focused on developing and operating student housing properties in targeted markets throughout the United States.

The new build-to-core joint venture follows the $1 billion value-add student housing platform formed by Landmark and ADIA announced in March 2022. “We remain disciplined in our strategy of growing the highest quality student housing portfolio in the country,” says Wes Rogers, president and CEO of Athens, Ga.-based Landmark.

“Student housing continues to demonstrate, in all market cycles, a resilient asset class with strong fundamentals, and we continue to see compelling opportunities for development throughout the U.S.,” adds Rogers. “This latest joint venture offers the opportunity to expand our relationship with ADIA, one of the world’s leading institutional real estate investors.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  