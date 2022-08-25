Landmark Properties Announces $2B Partnership with ADIA to Target Student Housing Development

ATHENS, GA. AND ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Landmark Properties has announced a $2 billion joint venture with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). The partnership will be focused on developing and operating student housing properties in targeted markets throughout the United States.

The new build-to-core joint venture follows the $1 billion value-add student housing platform formed by Landmark and ADIA announced in March 2022. “We remain disciplined in our strategy of growing the highest quality student housing portfolio in the country,” says Wes Rogers, president and CEO of Athens, Ga.-based Landmark.

“Student housing continues to demonstrate, in all market cycles, a resilient asset class with strong fundamentals, and we continue to see compelling opportunities for development throughout the U.S.,” adds Rogers. “This latest joint venture offers the opportunity to expand our relationship with ADIA, one of the world’s leading institutional real estate investors.”