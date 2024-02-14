Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Everstead-at-Conroe
Units at Everstead at Conroe will be furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

Landmark Properties Breaks Ground on 190-Unit Build-to-Rent Project Near Houston

by Taylor Williams

CONROE, TEXAS — Landmark Properties has broken ground on The Everstead at Conroe, a 190-unit build-to-rent residential project on the northern outskirts of Houston. The site spans 23.5 acres, and the community will offer a mix of 56 two-bedroom and 134 three-bedroom ranch homes and townhomes. Amenities will include a pool, dog park, playground, pickleball and bocce courts, 567 parking spaces and a 2,817-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center. Landmark Properties is co-developing the project with Open House Group Co. Full completion is slated for late 2025.

