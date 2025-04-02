Landmark Properties Breaks Ground on 678-Bed Student Housing Project Adjacent to Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Landmark Properties, in partnership with Manulife Investment Management, has broken ground on The Standard at West Lafayette, a 678-bed student housing project located adjacent to Purdue University in West Lafayette. Peninsula Investments also partnered the project. Landmark Urban Construction, the in-house general contractor for Landmark Properties, is building the development. The 253-unit community is slated to deliver in time for the 2027 academic year.

The Standard at West Lafayette will offer fully furnished residences with floor plans ranging from studios to four-bedroom units. Spanning 18,234 square feet, the amenities will include a rooftop clubhouse with an outdoor heated pool and fitness center as well as a fourth-floor amenity level with seating, a gaming lounge and interior courtyard. The property will feature more study spaces than any other student housing community in West Lafayette, according to Landmark. The garage will feature parking for 207 vehicles. BKV Group is the architect.

The project marks Landmark’s second student housing development in Indiana, following The Standard at Bloomington, which opened in fall 2023.