Landmark Properties Breaks Ground on Four Student Housing Communities Totaling $600M

Pictured is a rendering of The Retreat at Kennesaw, a planned 681-bed student housing community near Kennesaw State University in metro Atlanta.

ATHENS, GA. — Landmark Properties has broken ground on four student housing developments in the Southeast worth $600 million in value. New projects include Phase II of The Mark at Athens near the University of Georgia (UGA); The Standard at College Park near the University of Maryland; Legacy at The Standard near the University of Florida (UF); and The Retreat at Kennesaw near Kennesaw State University (KSU) in metro Atlanta.

Phase II of The Mark at Athens is located adjacent to the UGA campus and will offer studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units alongside 19,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The project is set for completion in fall 2022.

The Standard at College Park will offer 951 beds in studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a fitness center, sauna, computer lab and study lounge. The development is slated for completion in fall 2023.

Legacy at The Standard is located three blocks north of UF’s campus and will offer 155 units totaling 543 beds. The community is scheduled for delivery in fall 2022 and will feature shared amenities including an outdoor pool and grilling area, a study lounge and café, computer lab and a gaming lounge.

The Retreat at Kennesaw is a cottage-style development set to offer 681 beds near KSU’s main campus. The community is scheduled for completion in fall 2021.

Since the beginning of 2020, Landmark has announced plans for eight new student housing developments totaling more than 5,600 beds and $1.4 billion in estimated value.