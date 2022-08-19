Landmark Properties Breaks Ground on Two-Building Student Housing Community Near University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Landmark Properties, in a joint venture with Cerca Trova, has broken ground on The Legacy at Ann Arbor, a two-building student housing community located adjacent to the historic Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor. The property will feature a 19-story high-rise building — soon to be the second tallest building in Ann Arbor, according to Landmark — and a mid-rise building located within walking distance of the University of Michigan campus. The community will offer 521 beds across 253 apartments, including 19 affordable housing units, in studio through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include 4,150 of ground floor retail space, outdoor terraces, study rooms for office work and group learning and a rooftop deck. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2024.