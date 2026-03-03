Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
According to Landmark, The Bloc is the only student housing property in Lubbock with a rooftop amenity lounge.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Landmark Properties Buys 556-Bed Student Housing Property in Lubbock, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Landmark Properties, a Georgia-based student housing owner-operator, has purchased The Bloc, a 10-building, 556-bed property serving students at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Developed in 2017, The Bloc offers 140 units and amenities such as a pool, rooftop lounge, grilling areas, a fitness center, computer and study lounge and other social gathering areas. CBRE arranged the sale of the property on behalf of the undisclosed seller. TSB Capital Advisors arranged acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of Landmark, which acquired the property in conjunction with Park East, a 732-bed student housing development located about a block away.

You may also like

LV Collective, Harrison Street to Break Ground on...

Clarion Partners Fund Acquires 126-Unit Seniors Housing Facility...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $44.6M Construction Loan for...

KeyBank Provides $22M Agency Loan for Easton Apartments...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 168-Unit Elm Creek Apartments...

Stonelake Capital Signs 16,008 SF Office Lease at...

JLL Arranges $190M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

WPT Capital Acquires 603,092 SF Industrial Property in...

HVPG Buys Two Affordable Housing Properties in Boston,...