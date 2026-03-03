Landmark Properties Buys 556-Bed Student Housing Property in Lubbock, Texas

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Landmark Properties, a Georgia-based student housing owner-operator, has purchased The Bloc, a 10-building, 556-bed property serving students at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Developed in 2017, The Bloc offers 140 units and amenities such as a pool, rooftop lounge, grilling areas, a fitness center, computer and study lounge and other social gathering areas. CBRE arranged the sale of the property on behalf of the undisclosed seller. TSB Capital Advisors arranged acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of Landmark, which acquired the property in conjunction with Park East, a 732-bed student housing development located about a block away.