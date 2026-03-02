Landmark Properties Buys 732-Bed Student Housing Property in Lubbock, Texas

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Landmark Properties, a Georgia-based student housing owner-operator, has purchased Park East, a 732-bed for students at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Developed in 2016, the two-building development offers 219 units and amenities such as a coffee bar, resident lounge, fitness center, pool, study rooms, grilling areas, a putting green and bocce ball and sand volleyball courts. CBRE arranged the sale of the property on behalf of the undisclosed seller. TSB Capital Advisors arranged acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of Landmark.