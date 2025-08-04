Landmark Properties, Cerca Trova Open 521-Bed Student Housing Community in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Landmark Properties and Cerca Trova LLC have opened The Legacy at Ann Arbor, a 521-bed student housing community at 616 E. Washington St. in Ann Arbor. Designed by ESG Architecture & Design, the project consists of two interconnected buildings — a 19-story high-rise and a mid-rise structure attached to the historic Michigan Theater. Landmark Construction was the general contractor. The development is fully leased ahead of the 2025-2026 school year.

The Legacy at Ann Arbor offers a mix of studios to five-bedroom apartments across 253 units. Apartments come fully furnished and wired for high-speed internet and cable. The development features more than 9,700 square feet of amenities, including a rooftop pool deck and resident clubroom, academic lounge, fitness center and bike storage. The project also includes 4,150 square feet of ground-floor retail space and onsite gated parking. The building is immediately adjacent to the University of Michigan campus.

With the opening of The Legacy at Ann Arbor, Athens, Ga.-based Landmark currently operates and manages more than 2,400 beds across six properties in Michigan.