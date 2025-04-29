Landmark Properties Completes 190-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, TEXAS — Georgia-based developer Landmark Properties has completed a 190-unit build-to-rent residential project in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The 23.5-acre development represents Phase I of The Everstead at Conroe. The community offers 56 two-bedroom and 134 three-bedroom ranch homes and townhomes that are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, dog park, playground, pickleball and bocce ball courts, as well as 567 parking spaces and a 2,817-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center. Landmark co-developed the project with Open House Group Co. Rents start at roughly $1,580 per month for a two-bedroom home.