The-Everstead-at-Conroe
Wintrust provided construction financing for the first phase of The Everstead at Conroe. Landmark Construction, the construction arm of Landmark Properties, served as general contractor for the project.
Landmark Properties Completes 190-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Conroe, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CONROE, TEXAS — Georgia-based developer Landmark Properties has completed a 190-unit build-to-rent residential project in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. The 23.5-acre development represents Phase I of The Everstead at Conroe. The community offers 56 two-bedroom and 134 three-bedroom ranch homes and townhomes that are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, dog park, playground, pickleball and bocce ball courts, as well as 567 parking spaces and a 2,817-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center. Landmark co-developed the project with Open House Group Co. Rents start at roughly $1,580 per month for a two-bedroom home.

