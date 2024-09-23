Landmark Properties Completes 703-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Oregon

EUGENE, ORE. — Landmark Properties has completed The Standard at Eugene, a 703-bed student housing development located near the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.

The community offers 247 units across 265,000 square feet of residential space in studio through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a rooftop swimming pool with a jumbotron, grilling areas, hammocks and cabanas; a fitness center with an indoor rock climbing wall; an academic lounge with private study rooms; a resident club and game room; and onsite parking.

The community is Landmark’s second development in Oregon, following the delivery of The Retreat at Corvallis near Oregon State University. The development team for the seven-story community included Ankrom Moisan Architects and Landmark Construction, the in-house construction arm of Landmark Properties.