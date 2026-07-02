Landmark Properties, CrossHarbor Capital Break Ground on 272-Unit Student Housing Property in Eugene, Oregon

EUGENE, ORE. — Landmark Properties and CrossHarbor Capital have broken ground on The Mark Eugene, a 272-unit student housing property located on a 2.6-acre site in Eugene. The project team for the five-story housing community includes ESG Architecture & Design, Landmark Construction and KPFF Consulting Engineers.

Located at 1290 Alder St., less than one mile from the University of Oregon, The Mark Eugene will feature 1,002 beds across 272 units in a mix of studios, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom layouts. Apartments will be fully furnished, wired for high-speed internet and cable and feature in-unit laundry. Units will also include stainless steel appliances and finishes, hardwood-style laminate floors, quartz countertops, wood trim, large cabinets and bed-bath parity.

The Mark Eugene will feature 37,000 square feet of amenity space, including a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas, clubhouse, outdoor grilling, fire pit and seating areas, dog park and multiple outdoor courtyards. Interior amenities will include a fitness center, sports simulator, wellness suite with sauna and cold plunge, study lounge with café, gaming lounge and bike storage. Additionally, the property will feature 5,785 square feet of ground-floor retail space within a parking deck located at 13th and Hilyard, which was included as part of the property acquisition.

Tom Kirschbraun of JLL Capital Markets brokered the land sale to Landmark Properties and Mike Brady, Stephen VanLeer, Sam Tarter and Charlie Watson of JLL Capital Markets coordinated construction financing for the project.

The project is the first of a two-phase development that will deliver 2,275 beds to the Eugene market, with the second phase to be developed separately by Landmark Properties. Construction will begin immediately, with delivery slated for the 2028-2029 academic year.