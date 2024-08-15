Thursday, August 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Metropolitan Tampa features 276 fully furnished units in studio through four-bedroom configurations. (Photo courtesy of Alejandro Guzman Photography)
DevelopmentFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

Landmark Properties Delivers 759-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Florida

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Landmark Properties has delivered The Metropolitan Tampa, a 759-bed student housing development located at 2701 E. Fowler Ave. near the University of South Florida (USF) campus in Tampa. The community offers 276 fully furnished units in studio through four-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities at the property include an outdoor rooftop swimming pool, jumbotron, grilling areas, a gaming lawn, two courtyards, fitness center, study centers and onsite parking. The development also features 1,700 square feet of retail space at the ground level.

The development team for the five-story project included Niles Bolton Associates and Landmark Construction, the in-house construction arm of Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties.

You may also like

University of Texas at Arlington Buys 51 Acres...

JLL Arranges $69.6M Refinancing for Metro Orlando Apartment...

BentallGreenOak, RL Cold Break Ground on 215,766 SF...

Berkadia Secures $24.4M Agency Refinancing for River Walk...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 40,085 SF...

CBRE Negotiates Office Lease at 1050 17th Street...

Westchester County Approves $35M Bond Financing for Renovations...

PCCP Provides $41M Senior Loan for the Development...

Gateway Jax Receives Approval for $2B Mixed-Use Project...