Landmark Properties Delivers 759-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Florida

TAMPA, FLA. — Landmark Properties has delivered The Metropolitan Tampa, a 759-bed student housing development located at 2701 E. Fowler Ave. near the University of South Florida (USF) campus in Tampa. The community offers 276 fully furnished units in studio through four-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities at the property include an outdoor rooftop swimming pool, jumbotron, grilling areas, a gaming lawn, two courtyards, fitness center, study centers and onsite parking. The development also features 1,700 square feet of retail space at the ground level.

The development team for the five-story project included Niles Bolton Associates and Landmark Construction, the in-house construction arm of Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties.