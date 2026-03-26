Landmark Properties Enters Seniors Housing Sector

ATHENS, GA. — Landmark Properties, an Athens-based residential developer primarily known for its nationwide portfolio of student housing communities, has announced its expansion into the seniors housing sector. The firm plans to pursue both ground-up development and acquisition opportunities in the senior living space.

“Seniors housing sits at an attractive inflection point, having made a meaningful recovery from a unique black swan event and now exhibiting a pronounced supply-demand imbalance,” says Walt Templin, president and chief investment officer of Landmark. “This dynamic creates a compelling entry point for Landmark to leverage its vertically integrated platform.”

Landmark has appointed Shashank Goel to lead the company’s entry into seniors housing. Goel will serve as senior director of U.S. seniors housing investment management. Goel, who has more than 10 years of experience in seniors housing, most recently served as assistant vice president at Harrison Street.