Thursday, March 26, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Company NewsGeorgiaSeniors HousingSoutheastStudent Housing

Landmark Properties Enters Seniors Housing Sector

by John Nelson

ATHENS, GA. — Landmark Properties, an Athens-based residential developer primarily known for its nationwide portfolio of student housing communities, has announced its expansion into the seniors housing sector. The firm plans to pursue both ground-up development and acquisition opportunities in the senior living space.

“Seniors housing sits at an attractive inflection point, having made a meaningful recovery from a unique black swan event and now exhibiting a pronounced supply-demand imbalance,” says Walt Templin, president and chief investment officer of Landmark. “This dynamic creates a compelling entry point for Landmark to leverage its vertically integrated platform.”

Landmark has appointed Shashank Goel to lead the company’s entry into seniors housing. Goel will serve as senior director of U.S. seniors housing investment management. Goel, who has more than 10 years of experience in seniors housing, most recently served as assistant vice president at Harrison Street.

You may also like

United Properties Begins Development of 143-Unit Active Adult...

Wood Partners, PGIM to Develop 357-Unit Apartment Community...

Colliers Brokers $13.5M Sale of Central Florida Retail...

Red Oak Provides $10.2M Loan for Acquisition, Renovation...

MDH Partners Closes $946.8M Refinancing for National Industrial...

Ole Miss, Greystar Break Ground on $101M Residence...

Hamilton Development Begins Construction on 1.8 MSF Industrial...

Ziff Real Estate Partners Acquires Charleston Shopping Center...

UCB to Invest $2B for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Campus...