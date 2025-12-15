Landmark Properties, Manulife to Develop 825-Bed Student Housing Project Near Auburn University

AUBURN, ALA. — A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Manulife Investment Management has acquired a 3.3-acre development site at 141 Wright St. near Auburn University in Alabama. The partnership will soon break ground on The Mark Auburn, an 825-bed student housing community that is expected for completion in fall 2028. The mid-rise development will offer 329 fully furnished units in studio through five-bedroom floorplans. Amenities will include a clubhouse, rooftop swimming pool, Jumbotron, fitness center, sports simulator, study lounge, café, computer labs and grilling areas and fire pits. The community will also offer 853 parking spaces alongside bicycle/scooter storage. The development team for the project includes Peninsula Investments, BKV Group and Landmark Construction.