Landmark Properties, Manulife to Develop 890-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of Connecticut

STORRS, CONN. — A joint venture between Georgia-based Landmark Properties and Manulife Investment Management will develop The Standard at Four Corners, an 890-bed student housing project that will be located near the University of Connecticut in Storrs. The project will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, study lounges, a fitness center, computer lab and gaming lounge. The community will also feature 14,500 square feet of ground floor retail space. Completion is slated for August 2025.