Landmark Properties Opens 1,021-Bed Student Housing Project in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Landmark Properties has opened The Standard at Dinkytown, a 17-story student housing project comprising 1,021 beds in Minneapolis. The 17-story community marks the first student housing development in Minnesota for Athens, Ga.-based Landmark. BKV Group served as the architect, and Landmark Construction was the general contractor. The property’s 323 units range from studios to five bedrooms. Each apartment is fully furnished and wired for high-speed internet and cable. Amenities include an outdoor pool area with a jumbotron, sun deck, cabanas, grilling stations and rooftop hot tub. Students also have access to an interior courtyard area, fitness center, clubhouse with computer lab, gaming lounge, study lounge with café and Amazon package lockers.