Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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The-Standard-at-Kennesaw
The Standard at Kennesaw will comprise 157 units and will be located less than a mile from Kennesaw State University.
DevelopmentGeorgiaSoutheastStudent Housing

Landmark Properties, Paceline Break Ground on 656-Bed Off-Campus Student Housing Community Near Kennesaw State University 

by Abby Cox

KENNESAW, GA. — Landmark Properties and an affiliate of Paceline Equity Partners have broken ground on The Standard at Kennesaw, a 656-bed, off-campus student housing community located less than a mile from Kennesaw State University in metro Atlanta.

Landmark Construction, the in-house general contractor for Landmark Properties, will serve as general contractor for the five-story building. Niles Bolton Associates will serve as architect, while Eberly & Associates will serve as structural engineer. Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed for the 2028-2029 academic year.

The Standard at Kennesaw will offer 157 units in studio through six-bedroom configurations. Amenities at the community will include a resort-style rooftop pool deck with a jumbotron; a grilling area and firepits; clubhouse; fitness center and sauna; golf simulator; open-air courtyards; a study lounge with a café; bike storage rack; parking deck; and more than 11,000 square feet of recreation space. The community will also offer 559 parking spaces and access to an off-campus shuttle bus.

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