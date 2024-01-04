Landmark Properties Plans 936-Bed Student Housing Project Near the University of Colorado Boulder

BOULDER, COLO. — Landmark Properties has acquired a 15-acre site at 1345 28th St. near the University of Colorado Boulder in Boulder. The firm plans to construct The Standard at Boulder, a 936-bed student housing community, on the site. The project caps off approximately $700 million in year-end transactions for Landmark in 2023.

The 447,000-square-foot building will include 303 student apartments. Landmark expects to begin abatement and demolition of the vacant building on the site, former home to the Harvest House Hotel, early this year. Landmark Construction, the construction arm of Landmark Properties, will be the general contractor. Completion is slated for fall 2027.

The four-story Standard at Boulder will offer a mix of floor plans, ranging from studios to four-bedroom units, some with private balconies. The community will include 29,000 square feet of amenities including multiple rooftop decks with views of the surrounding campus and the Flatirons; an outdoor pool and pool deck; a clubroom; several study lounges’ as well as; and parking for 348 vehicles with several electric vehicle charging stations.

As part of the planned development, Landmark Properties will incorporate nearly six acres of active and passive green spaces fronting Boulder Creek and make improvements to the portion of the Boulder Creek Path that runs through the property.