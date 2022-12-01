Landmark Properties Plans Multifamily High-Rise Near University of California, Berkeley

Landmark Properties has announced plans for a residential community near the University of California, Berkeley, that will serve students, faculty and staff.

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Landmark Properties has announced plans to develop a multifamily community near the University of California, Berkeley. The development will be located at 2190 Shattuck Ave. within Berkeley’s restaurant district, and is set to serve students attending the university, as well as faculty and staff.

The project will offer units in studio to five-bedroom configurations, with 10 percent of available units designated as affordable housing. Each unit will be fully furnished, and most will offer bed-to-bath parity.

Shared amenities are set to include a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck, dog park, hot tub, fitness center, computer lab and study lounges. The project will also include 7,500 square feet of ground floor retail space and is set for completion in fall 2026.

“Landmark is excited to work with the City of Berkeley on the entitlements for our third project in the Berkeley market,” says President and CEO Wes Rogers. “Landmark continues to see a need for well-located, purpose-built, university-focused housing in Berkeley and we look forward to delivering this project as a complement to our two operational apartment communities serving the Berkeley market.”