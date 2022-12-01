REBusinessOnline

Landmark Properties Plans Multifamily High-Rise Near University of California, Berkeley

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

2190-Shattuck-Ave-Berkeley-CA

Landmark Properties has announced plans for a residential community near the University of California, Berkeley, that will serve students, faculty and staff.

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Landmark Properties has announced plans to develop a multifamily community near the University of California, Berkeley. The development will be located at 2190 Shattuck Ave. within Berkeley’s restaurant district, and is set to serve students attending the university, as well as faculty and staff.

The project will offer units in studio to five-bedroom configurations, with 10 percent of available units designated as affordable housing. Each unit will be fully furnished, and most will offer bed-to-bath parity.

Shared amenities are set to include a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck, dog park, hot tub, fitness center, computer lab and study lounges. The project will also include 7,500 square feet of ground floor retail space and is set for completion in fall 2026.

“Landmark is excited to work with the City of Berkeley on the entitlements for our third project in the Berkeley market,” says President and CEO Wes Rogers. “Landmark continues to see a need for well-located, purpose-built, university-focused housing in Berkeley and we look forward to delivering this project as a complement to our two operational apartment communities serving the Berkeley market.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  