Landmark Properties Purchases 898-Bed Student Housing Property in Baton Rouge

The Exchange at Baton Rouge is a garden-style property located approximately 1.5 miles from the Louisiana State University (LSU) campus and is situated adjacent to Tiger Land, an entertainment area for LSU students.

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Landmark Properties, a student housing developer and owner-operator based in Athens, Ga., has purchased The Exchange at Baton Rouge, a 299-unit, 898-bed student housing property located at 449 Ben Hur Road in Baton Rouge. The sales price was not disclosed, and Halstatt was Landmark’s capital partner on this transaction.

The Exchange’s amenities include three resort-style swimming pools, four courtyards, bike storage, volleyball court, fitness center, cybercafé and game room. The Exchange also offers one- to four-bedrooms floorplans.

Landmark plans to modernize the community. The purchase of The Exchange at Baton Rouge represents Landmark’s 11th acquisition in the past 18 months and its first transaction completed in partnership with Halstatt Real Estate Partners.