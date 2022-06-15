REBusinessOnline

Landmark Properties Purchases Apartment Development Site in Seattle’s U-District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — Landmark Properties has acquired two development parcels, totaling 15,225 square feet, at 1200 NE 45th St. in Seattle’s U-District. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated near the University of Washington campus and the U-District station on Sound Transit’s Link light rail system, the land is entitled for a 24-story, 237-unit multifamily property. The new light rail station, which opened in October 2021, is two stops from Capitol Hill and three stops from the Seattle central business district. By 2023, the rail station will also connect to the Eastside and downtown Bellevue.

Kyle Yamamoto, Eli Hanacek, Jon Hallgrimson and Mark Zoffel of CBRE Capital Markets’ Seattle office brokered the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  