The Mark Athens features student housing units, retail space, amenities and office space, which is anchored by locally based Landmark Properties. (Image courtesy of Landmark Properties)
Landmark Properties Recapitalizes 1,364-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Georgia

by John Nelson

ATHENS, GA. — Landmark Properties has recapitalized The Mark Athens, a 1,364-bed student housing property located at 130 Hickory St. near the University of Georgia campus. The property was developed in two phases, with the first phase completed in 2017 and the second phase completed in 2022.

The community offers studio through six-bedroom apartments, alongside 67,000 square feet of retail space and 46,734 square feet of offices, with locally based Landmark occupying over 90 percent of the office space. The Mark also features 55,000 square feet of shared amenity space, including a rooftop pool and sundeck with views of the university’s campus, Sanford Stadium and downtown Athens; study spaces; a fitness center; golf simulator; racquetball court; and an indoor basketball court.

Details of the refinancing were not disclosed.

