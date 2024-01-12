Friday, January 12, 2024
The Standard at Austin totals 934 beds.
LoansMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Landmark Properties Recapitalizes 934-Bed Student Housing Community in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Landmark Properties has recapitalized The Standard at Austin, a 934-bed student housing community that serves students at the University of Texas at Austin. Completed in 2021, the development offers studio through six-bedroom units. Shared amenities include a fitness center, study lounges and a rooftop pool deck with a jumbotron. TSB Capital Advisors arranged debt for the transaction. Specific details on the breakdown of debt and equity within the recapitalization were not disclosed.

