Landmark Properties, Stockbridge Acquire Two Student Housing Communities in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Landmark Properties has partnered with Stockbridge to purchase two student housing properties near the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. TSB Realty brokered the sale, while TSB Capital Advisors arranged financing for the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not released. The purchase of Icon Plaza and West 27th Place marks the partnership’s third transaction.

Both assets are adjacent to campus and within walking distance to USC’s main academic and recreational buildings. Landmark plans to renovate common areas and amenities at Icon Plaza as part of the acquisition business plan. West 27th was recently renovated, so no major renovations are planned.

Located at 3584 S. Figueroa St., Icon Plaza is a 57-unit, 252-bed mid-rise community that was built in 2012. The property offers fully furnished floor plans ranging from two- to five-bedroom units with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, rooftop lounge, clubhouse, fitness center and study rooms. Additionally, Icon Plaza has 6,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is occupied by Starbucks Coffee, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Movita, Juice Bar and Wingstop.

Located at 530 W. 27th St., West 27th offers 161 units and 452 beds in a mix of studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom layouts with hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, balconies, black appliances and modern furniture packages. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with social areas and study rooms. Five Guys, Thai by Trio and Factory Tea Bar are tenants at the property’s 7,500-square-foot, ground-floor retail space. The asset was built in 2010.