Landmark Properties, Stockbridge Recapitalize Student Housing Community Near University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, FLA. — Landmark Properties has partnered with Stockbridge to recapitalize The Retreat East, a 602-bed student housing development located near the University of Central Florida campus in Orlando. Landmark delivered the cottage-style property in 2021 at 1705 France Drive.

The community offers four-, five- and six-bedroom, fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a two-story fitness center, 24-hour computer lab, group and private study lounges, a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, grilling area, hammock and cabana grove, an outdoor gaming lawn and a clubhouse.

This marks Landmark Properties’ second transaction with Stockbridge following the acquisition of The Retreat Tampa in late November.