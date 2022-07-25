Landmark Properties to Break Ground on 500-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Washington

The Mark at Seattle will offer 500 beds near the University of Washington campus in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Landmark Properties is set to break ground on The Mark at Seattle, a 500-bed student housing development located near the University of Washington campus. The Athens, Georgia-based company recently closed on the acquisition of the development site for the project at 1200 NE 45th St. in Seattle.

The community will offer a mix of one- to five-bedroom fully furnished units. Shared amenities will include a 24-hour study lounge, computer lab, fitness center, club room, rooftop deck with a swimming pool and a sauna, alongside 3,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Landmark Construction will serve as general contractor for the duration of the project, which is scheduled for completion ahead of the fall 2025 semester. This is Landmark’s second project in the Seattle area, with The Standard at Seattle currently under construction.

“Landmark is excited to start our second project at the University of Washington,” says Wes Rogers, Landmark president and CEO. “This location was particularly attractive as it is in the heart of the University District neighborhood and is just steps from campus. Given the high barriers to entry in this market and strong fundamentals at the University of Washington, this project fits our investment criteria perfectly.”