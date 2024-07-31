Landmark Properties to Build 678-Bed Student Housing Community Near Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Landmark Properties has unveiled plans to build The Standard at West Lafayette, a 678-bed student housing community near Purdue University. The 253-unit project will be situated at the corner of Pierce and West Wood streets adjacent to the east side of Purdue’s campus in West Lafayette. BKV Group is the project architect. Landmark Urban Construction, the in-house general contractor for Landmark Properties, will serve as construction manager on the 13-story project. Completion is slated for fall 2027.

The Standard at West Lafayette will offer 18,234 square feet of amenity space, including a rooftop clubhouse with an outdoor heated pool and fitness center as well as a fourth-floor amenity level with seating, a grilling area, gaming lounge and interior courtyard. The community will provide parking for 207 vehicles. The community is the second for Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties in Indiana.