Landmark Properties to Develop 1,021-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Minnesota

The Standard at Dinkytown is slated to open in fall 2025. (Rendering courtesy of BKV Group)

MINNEAPOLIS — Student housing developer Landmark Properties is undertaking its first development project in Minnesota, a 1,021-bed student housing community located within walking distance of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Named The Standard at Dinkytown, the project will offer several floor plans ranging from studios to five-bedroom units with 30 affordable housing units. Rental rates at the property will include cable, internet, trash and all furniture.

Amenities will include an outdoor pool area with a jumbotron, sun deck, cabanas, outdoor grilling stations and rooftop hot tub as well as a fitness center, clubhouse, gaming lounge, study lounge and Amazon package lockers. Construction is expected to begin this year and be completed in fall 2025. The University of Minnesota enrolls more than 50,000 students each fall.