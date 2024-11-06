Wednesday, November 6, 2024
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastStudent Housing

Landmark Properties to Develop 700-Bed Student Housing Project Near SUNY Binghamton

by Taylor Williams

VESTAL, N.Y. — Georgia-based Landmark Properties will develop The Retreat at Bunn Hill, a 700-bed student housing project that will be located near the State University of New York (SUNY) Binghamton campus in Vestal. The 314,300-square-foot, cottage-style property will offer 161 units in 15 configurations ranging from two- to five-bedrooms with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities will include a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse, heated outdoor pool, fire pits, a fitness center and access to an off-campus shuttle bus. Landmark Construction, the in-house general contractor for Landmark Properties, will manage construction of the community, which is slated for a summer 2026 completion.

