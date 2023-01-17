REBusinessOnline

Landmark Properties to Develop 909-Bed Student Housing Project in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Student Housing

The Mark Philadelphia is scheduled for a 2026 completion.

PHILADELPHIA — Landmark Properties, a Georgia-based owner-operator, will develop The Mark Philadelphia, a 909-bed student housing project that will be located at 3615 Chestnut St. in Philadelphia’s University City district. The 34-story tower will offer studio to six-bedroom units that will serve students at the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. Shared amenities will include a rooftop pool and a hot tub with lounge space, 24-hour study lounges, a computer lab, sauna and a fitness center. The development will also include 55,938 square feet of office space located adjacent to the high-rise community.  Landmark Construction will serve as general contractor for the project, which is set for completion in 2026.

