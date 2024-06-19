Wednesday, June 19, 2024
City Food Hall will occupy 19,681 square feet at The Mark Athens, a student housing development near the University of Georgia.
DevelopmentGeorgiaRestaurantSoutheastStudent Housing

Landmark Properties to Open City Food Hall Near the University of Georgia

by Hayden Spiess

ATHENS, GA. — Landmark Properties has neared completion of City Food Hall within 19,681 square feet of retail space at The Mark Athens, a student housing development by Landmark Properties near the University of Georgia campus.

The food hall will feature 10 chef-driven food concepts, a full-service bar, two state-of-the-art golf simulators and a variety of interactive games. The location is expected to open in fall 2025.

Whitney Spangler and David Martos of Colliers International represented Landmark Properties, and Jason Hurst of Colliers International — who has since joined the team at CBRE — represented City Food Hall in the leasing transaction.

The Mark Athens was developed in phases in 2017 and 2022. The community offers 1,364 beds of student housing; over 50,000 square feet of retail space; and 46,427 square feet of office space, which is 92 percent occupied by Landmark Properties’ corporate headquarters.

