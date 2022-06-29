Landmark Properties to Start Construction of 166-Bed Student Housing Development Near UCLA

The Mark at Los Angeles will offer 166 beds near the University of California, Los Angeles campus.

LOS ANGELES — Landmark Properties is set to break ground on The Mark at Los Angeles, a 166-bed student housing development located adjacent to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus at 10915 Strathmore Drive.

The community will offer two- through five-bedroom units, including five affordable units offering 21 beds. Shared amenities will include an outdoor courtyard, private and shared rooftop terraces, and a resort-style swimming pool.

Landmark purchased the development site from the Pacific Southwest District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS), which owned the land and an existing building on the property since the mid-1950s. Foundry Commercial represented the seller in the transaction.

Construction on the community is scheduled for completion by September 2024.