REBusinessOnline

Landmark Properties to Start Construction of 166-Bed Student Housing Development Near UCLA

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

Los-Angeles-Landmark

The Mark at Los Angeles will offer 166 beds near the University of California, Los Angeles campus.

LOS ANGELES — Landmark Properties is set to break ground on The Mark at Los Angeles, a 166-bed student housing development located adjacent to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus at 10915 Strathmore Drive.

The community will offer two- through five-bedroom units, including five affordable units offering 21 beds. Shared amenities will include an outdoor courtyard, private and shared rooftop terraces, and a resort-style swimming pool.

Landmark purchased the development site from the Pacific Southwest District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS), which owned the land and an existing building on the property since the mid-1950s. Foundry Commercial represented the seller in the transaction.

Construction on the community is scheduled for completion by September 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  