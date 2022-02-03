REBusinessOnline

Landmark Receives Approval for 85-Unit Multifamily Project in Union, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Phase-V-Centurion-Union-Center

Phase V of CENTURION Union Center will consist of 85 apartments and a parking deck with 212 spaces.

UNION, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Landmark Cos. has received approval from The Union Township Planning Board to develop an 85-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community. The project, which includes a two-story parking garage with spaces designated for both public and resident use, represents Phase V of the company’s CENTURION Union Center development. Upon completion of this phase, the transit-oriented property will feature approximately 320 residential units and 27,000 square feet of retail space.

