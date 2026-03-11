Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Each residence at The Junction Cottages & Townhomes in College Station comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, shaker-style mocha cabinetry, granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring, kitchen pantries and full-size washers and dryers.
Landmark, Stockbridge Buy 801-Bed Student Housing Property in College Station, Texas

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A partnership between Landmark Properties, a Georgia-based student housing owner-operator, and San Francisco-based investment firm Stockbridge has acquired an 801-bed property in College Station. The Junction Cottages & Townhomes was built on 22 acres in 2016 and offers 186 units across three- and five-bedroom standalone cottages, as well as three-, four- and five-bedroom duplex townhomes. The average unit size is 1,700 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse with office space, pool with a swim-up bar, outdoor grilling and dining stations, social gaming lounge and a fitness center. CBRE brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

