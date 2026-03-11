Landmark, Stockbridge Buy 801-Bed Student Housing Property in College Station, Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A partnership between Landmark Properties, a Georgia-based student housing owner-operator, and San Francisco-based investment firm Stockbridge has acquired an 801-bed property in College Station. The Junction Cottages & Townhomes was built on 22 acres in 2016 and offers 186 units across three- and five-bedroom standalone cottages, as well as three-, four- and five-bedroom duplex townhomes. The average unit size is 1,700 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse with office space, pool with a swim-up bar, outdoor grilling and dining stations, social gaming lounge and a fitness center. CBRE brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.