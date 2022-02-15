REBusinessOnline

Landmark to Develop 760-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of South Florida in Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Metropolitan

The Metropolitan at Tampa will offer studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans.

TAMPA, FLA. — Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties has plans to develop The Metropolitan at Tampa, a 760-bed student housing community within a half-mile of University of South Florida (USF). Construction is slated to begin in June with the property opening to students in August 2024.

The Metropolitan at Tampa will offer studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans. In total, the four-story residential community will include 276 units and 1,779 net square feet of ground-floor retail space. The property was formerly a Quality Inn hotel.

Located at 2701 E. Fowler Ave., The Metropolitan’s features will include fully furnished units, a complete appliance package and high-speed internet and cable. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool deck, ground floor courtyards, fitness center, 620-space covered parking deck and study and gaming lounges.

