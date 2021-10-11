REBusinessOnline

Landmark, W5 Group Break Ground on 464-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Florida

The Metropolitan

The Metropolitan

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Landmark Properties and W5 Group have broken ground on The Metropolitan at Gainesville, a 464-bed student housing development near the University of Florida’s (UF) main campus. Construction will start before the end of the year and is slated for completion ahead of the 2023-24 school year. Athens, Ga.-based Landmark will develop and operate the property. The W5 Group is a joint venture partner and investor in The Metropolitan at Gainesville.

Served by a campus shuttle to UF, The Metropolitan will include 169 units, with each bedroom having its own private bathroom. The property’s units will also include electrical appliances, washers and dryers and vinyl flooring.

Located at 2205 S. W. 13th St., community amenities will include a pool, fitness center, study lounge, jumbotron and high-speed wireless internet. There will also be 399 parking spaces and 142 scooter parking spaces available onsite.

Most recently, Landmark and W5 Group completed The Retreat East, a student housing community in Orlando serving University of Central Florida students.

