Landmark, W5 Group Break Ground on 602-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, FLA. — A partnership between Landmark Properties and W5 Group LLC has broken ground on The Retreat East, a 602-bed student housing community that will serve student at the University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando. The cottage-style community will comprise 138 units that are expected to open in August 2021. Communal amenities will include a pool, poolside jumbotron, golf simulator, clubhouse, study lounge and a fitness center. Athens, Ga.-based Landmark will manage the property upon completion. The Retreat at Orlando will be situated at 12151 E. Colonial Drive, two miles south of UCF’s campus and 13 miles east of downtown Orlando. Miami Beach, Fla.-based W5 Group entered into the partnership through its new student housing investment initiative.

