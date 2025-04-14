Landmark, Westlake Capital Acquire 536,547 SF Office Campus in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

ATLANTA — A joint venture between a nationally prominent developer of student housing, Landmark Properties, and its family office, Westlake Capital, has acquired Northcreek Office Park, a 536,547-square-foot office campus in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. Richard Reid of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Landmark Properties plans to utilize some of the office space to accommodate its growing Atlanta workforce while maintaining its headquarters in Athens, Ga., as well as its existing executive offices at nearby Buckhead Plaza.

Situated on about 40 acres, the four-building campus was renovated from 2003 to 2009 and comprises a roster of more than 70 tenants. The property features a range of onsite amenities including a café, conference and meeting facility, fitness center and 24/7 security with key-card access. Landmark plans to revitalize the common area within Northcreek Office Park to enhance tenant amenities.

Additionally, Regent Partners will relocate its corporate office to Northcreek Office Park to continue serving as its property manager and leasing agent.