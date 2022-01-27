REBusinessOnline

LandPark Advisors Acquires 234-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based investment management firm LandPark Advisors has acquired Easy Self Storage, a 234-unit facility located in northwest Houston. Originally built in 1984 and expanded in 2021, the facility consists of 43,025 net rentable square feet of space across 62 climate-controlled units and 172 non-climate-controlled units. LandPark Advisors plans to implement a capital improvement program and rebrand the property under the flag of its management company, Right Move Storage. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

