LandPark Advisors Acquires 234-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Northwest Houston
HOUSTON — Locally based investment management firm LandPark Advisors has acquired Easy Self Storage, a 234-unit facility located in northwest Houston. Originally built in 1984 and expanded in 2021, the facility consists of 43,025 net rentable square feet of space across 62 climate-controlled units and 172 non-climate-controlled units. LandPark Advisors plans to implement a capital improvement program and rebrand the property under the flag of its management company, Right Move Storage. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.