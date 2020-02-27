LandPark Advisors Acquires 278-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

Right Move Storage Spring totals 278 units.

SPRING, TEXAS — LandPark Advisors LLC has acquired a 278-unit self-storage facility formerly known as Regal Self Storage in Spring, a northern suburb of Houston. The property was built on 1.8 acres in 2005 and features 43,025 square feet of net rentable space. LandPark will renovate the facility and rebrand it as Right Move Storage Spring. The seller was not disclosed.