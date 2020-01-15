REBusinessOnline

LandPark Advisors Brokers Sale of 68,000 SF Office Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — LandPark Advisors LLC has brokered the sale of a 68,000-square-foot office building located at 397 N. Sam Houston Parkway in Houston. The building is situated on three acres near Beltway 8, Interstate 45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport and includes a three-story parking deck. Will McGrath and Ryan Burnaman of LandPark Advisors represented the seller, JLC Omni LLC, in the transaction. Other terms of sale were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020