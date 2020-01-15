LandPark Advisors Brokers Sale of 68,000 SF Office Building in Houston

HOUSTON — LandPark Advisors LLC has brokered the sale of a 68,000-square-foot office building located at 397 N. Sam Houston Parkway in Houston. The building is situated on three acres near Beltway 8, Interstate 45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport and includes a three-story parking deck. Will McGrath and Ryan Burnaman of LandPark Advisors represented the seller, JLC Omni LLC, in the transaction. Other terms of sale were not disclosed.