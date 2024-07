TOMBALL, TEXAS — Locally based investment and management firm LandPark Advisors has purchased Sentinel Self Storage, a 350-unit facility located on a 4.7-acre site in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. The facility, which opened in April, spans 80,195 net rentable square feet and features an automated security gate with key-code access, roll up doors, a manager’s office and video surveillance throughout the property. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.