LandPark, Porter Law Buy 244,804 SF Office Building in Houston’s Galleria District

HOUSTON — A partnership between locally based investment firm LandPark Advisors and The Porter Law Firm has purchased 2603 Augusta, a 244,804-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria district. The law firm is in the process of relocating from 2201 South Voss to the 16-story building, which features newly renovated common areas, including bathrooms and amenities spaces, as well as updated infrastructure. The new ownership also plans to add pickleball courts and a golf simulator to the amenity package. The sales price was not disclosed.