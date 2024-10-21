Monday, October 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2603-Augusta-Houston
Since going under contract with 2603 Augusta, an office building in West Houston, LandPark has secured several new leases.
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

LandPark, Porter Law Buy 244,804 SF Office Building in Houston’s Galleria District

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between locally based investment firm LandPark Advisors and The Porter Law Firm has purchased 2603 Augusta, a 244,804-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria district. The law firm is in the process of relocating from 2201 South Voss to the 16-story building, which features newly renovated common areas, including bathrooms and amenities spaces, as well as updated infrastructure. The new ownership also plans to add pickleball courts and a golf simulator to the amenity package. The sales price was not disclosed.

You may also like

OKO Group, Cain International Deliver 57-Story Office Tower...

City of Frisco Approves Master Development Agreement for...

Orion Real Estate Refinances 253-Bed Student Housing Property...

Newmark Negotiates 218,400 SF Industrial Lease Extension in...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 64-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Sentry Foods-Occupied...

NAI Pfefferle Negotiates Sale of Five-Property Self-Storage Portfolio...

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Acquires 10-Acre Industrial Service Facility...

Quantum Brokers $1.4M Sale of Retail Building in...