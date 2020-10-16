LandPlan, St. Ives Sell 39,324 SF Office Building at Parkwood Village in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based LandPlan Development and St. Ives Realty has sold a 39,324-square-foot office building located within Parkwood Village in Plano. The partnership developed the single-tenant building, which is fully leased to a Fortune 500 logistics company, in 2018. Michael Austry and Jared Aubrey of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. An undisclosed institutional investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.