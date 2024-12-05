Thursday, December 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Landsea Homes Signs 14,725 SF Office Lease in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Landsea Homes Corp. (NASDAQ: LSEA) has signed a 14,725-square-foot office lease at Tower 1320 in Irving. The residential homebuilder, which also recently signed an 8,000-square-foot office lease in northwest Austin, plans to take occupancy next spring. The space will include a 3,000-square-foot, in-house design studio and showroom exclusively for Landsea Homes homebuyers that will feature a full kitchen and living room setup. Ryan Buchanan of CBRE represented Landsea Homes in the lease negotiations. Jeff Wood of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60-Unit Multifamily...

St. John Properties Delivers 45,600 SF Life Sciences...

Nanoramic Laboratories Signs 40,000 SF Office, Life Sciences...

honeygrow to Open Four New Restaurants in Northeast

Urban Innovations Completes Renovation of Consumers Credit Union...

TAB USA, Animal Health International Ink Leases at...

Lockwood Construction Begins Demolition of Former Charleston’s Restaurant...

Part 2: Elective Refinances, New Business Plans: What’s...

Travelers Taproom Opens at Northwest Commons Shopping Center...