Landsea Homes Signs 14,725 SF Office Lease in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Landsea Homes Corp. (NASDAQ: LSEA) has signed a 14,725-square-foot office lease at Tower 1320 in Irving. The residential homebuilder, which also recently signed an 8,000-square-foot office lease in northwest Austin, plans to take occupancy next spring. The space will include a 3,000-square-foot, in-house design studio and showroom exclusively for Landsea Homes homebuyers that will feature a full kitchen and living room setup. Ryan Buchanan of CBRE represented Landsea Homes in the lease negotiations. Jeff Wood of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord.